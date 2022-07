Lalit Modi's 9-year-old Twitter exchange with Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating revelation Published on: 4 hours ago |

Updated on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amid Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's dating buzz, eagle-eyed netizens have dug up old posts from the latter's Twitter handle where he had mentioned something or the other about the Miss Universe 1994.