KWK7: Samantha says equation with Naga Chaitanya 'not amicable,' calls alimony reports false Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that there is still a hard feeling about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, but she hopes it will change in the future.