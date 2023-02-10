Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's fashion game is getting better with each passing day. The actor is seemingly having fun with her style and her association with celebrity stylist Sukruti Grover is working in he favour. Kriti, who enjoys 52.5 million followers on her Instagram handle, often shares stunning pictures from her voguish photoshoots. The actor on Friday dropped a series of pictures donning a black blazer and ripped jeans. Kriti looks uber stylish in the edgy look. The actor attended the screening of Farzi in Mumbai on Thursday donning this stylish look. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of the gorgeous actor.