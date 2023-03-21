1 / 11

An impressive shift has been observed in the style game of Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon. Of late, the actor has been experimental with her style and trying edgy stuff over comfortable looks. Kriti has been making stunning style statements during her movie promotions and on red carpets at award galas. From bodycon dresses to co-ord sets and risqué gowns to sarees, Kriti knows how to pull them all like a pro. The actor is inching close to the fashionista title and for that her longtime stylist Sukriti Grover deserves a pat on the back. Scroll ahead for some of the stunning pictures of Kriti Sanon in voguish outfits.