Bollywood celebrities put their fashionable foot forward as they marked their presence at the Netflix party in Mumbai on Saturday night. The streaming giant hosted a networking party in honour of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos who arrived in India to launch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated series Heeramandi. The Netflix party had the who's who of the entertainment industry in attendance. From filmmaker Karan Johar to superstar Aamir Khan and Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, Telugu star Venkatesh and National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh were among others who made heads turn at the Netflix party. Scroll ahead for pictures from Netflix networking party.