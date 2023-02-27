It's that time of the year again when stars descend on the red carpet in their voguish avatar. While the awards season is going on in full swing, Bollywood celebrities slayed the red carpet at an event that took place in Mumbai on Sunday night. From new mommy Alia Bhatt to national crush Rashmika Mandanna, who's who of Bollywood turned up at the award gala in style. Bollywood divas made heads turn in glamorous outfits at the award show where Alia and Kartik Aaryan bagged top honours. Newlywed Kiara Advani made her first red carpet appearance after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this month.