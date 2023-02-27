Kiara Advani rocks first red carpet appearance after marriage, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and others slay
Published on: 18 minutes ago |
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
It's that time of the year again when stars descend on the red carpet in their voguish avatar. While the awards season is going on in full swing, Bollywood celebrities slayed the red carpet at an event that took place in Mumbai on Sunday night. From new mommy Alia Bhatt to national crush Rashmika Mandanna, who's who of Bollywood turned up at the award gala in style. Bollywood divas made heads turn in glamorous outfits at the award show where Alia and Kartik Aaryan bagged top honours. Newlywed Kiara Advani made her first red carpet appearance after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this month.
1/ 12
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna owned the red carpet with their stylish appearance.
Loading...