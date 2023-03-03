Kiara Advani slays in strapless bandeau top and skirt
Published on: 19 minutes ago |
Updated on: 19 minutes ago
Updated on: 19 minutes ago
Kiara Advani slayed in a yellow co-ord set as she attended the launch of a new campaign for a beverage brand in Mumbai on Friday. In the latest advert, Kiara is seen donning a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top with a matching skirt. For the advert launch too, the actor was seen opting for similar hues. Kiara nailed her latest look for the brand promotion which was well put together by Ami Patel. The actor replaced Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif to be the face of the beverage brand. Kiara's latest advert for the brand has garnered mixed response on social media while her latest pictures have floored the fans.
1/ 11
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani replaced Katrina Kaif as the new face of a mango drink brand. The newlywed actor was seen donning a chic outfit in yellow as she attended the launch of a new commercial of the brand in Mumbai. Kiara opted for a yellow strapless bandeau top and skirt for the advert launch. Her latest look was put together by ace celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Kiara radiated glow in a series of pictures that she shared on social media. This is Kiara's first brand endorsement after she tied the knot with actor Siddharth Malhotra on February 7 in Rajasthan.
Loading...