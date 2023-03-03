Kiara Advani slayed in a yellow co-ord set as she attended the launch of a new campaign for a beverage brand in Mumbai on Friday. In the latest advert, Kiara is seen donning a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top with a matching skirt. For the advert launch too, the actor was seen opting for similar hues. Kiara nailed her latest look for the brand promotion which was well put together by Ami Patel. The actor replaced Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif to be the face of the beverage brand. Kiara's latest advert for the brand has garnered mixed response on social media while her latest pictures have floored the fans.