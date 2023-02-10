Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion lover is no secret. The actor keeps her 10 million followers on Instagram with stunning pictures and often a peep inside her personal space with candid moments with family and friends. The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor looks her gorgeous self in the pictures wherein she is seen donning a pantsuit in mauve hues. Going by her latest pictures, Kareena is the ultimate boss lady in the pantsuit and black bralette. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of the diva - Kareena Kapoor Khan.