Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Actor styles saree like no one else, check out her traditional looks here
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Bollywood divas always have the choice of wearing a saree to look stunning. Kangana Ranaut, being a fashion trailblazer, was one of the first few celebrities to opt for traditionals while travelling. She appears just as confident in a saree as in a pantsuit.
1/ 11
There aren't many Bollywood actors who can make sartorial decisions with such ease. Kangana has a thing for the six yards, whether it is linen or Kanjivaram sarees. She frequently dons salwar kameez in addition to sarees. Yet even her detractors would concur on one point: no one can wear sarees with the same elegance as Kangana can. A saree appearance is always an option for a Bollywood heroine when she wants to look dazzling. On the special occasion of her birthday, here are some of the best saree looks of the actress. Wishing the fashion queen a very happy birthday. May she keeps amazing us with her impeccable fashion game.
Loading...