Janhvi Kapoor floors rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya with her latest pictures Published on: 13 minutes ago

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor always keeps updating her fans with her glamorous pictures on her social media handle. Her social media image is often contrasting the characters that she plays on screen. But she is seemingly liking the contradiction and keeps treating her fans with bold, beautiful, and sometimes sensuous pictures. The actor has won fashion police over with her flamboyant and playful sense of style in addition to her superb acting and dancing abilities. For Janhvi, comfort takes precedence over glamour when it comes to fashion and style. From chiffon sarees, and stunning ensembles fresh from runways to salwar kameez, Janhvi knows how to nail them all. With each public appearance, the fashion game of Ms. Kapoor is only getting better and her Instagram feed is proof of it. The actor, when shot from certain angles bears an uncanny resemblance with her mother Sridevi. Janhvi has apparently imbibed the sense of style from her late mom who was known for her fashion choices even before styling was a thing in Bollywood.