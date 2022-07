It's the end of ShaRa! Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat announce breakup on social media Published on: 8 hours ago |

Updated on: 8 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have finally parted ways after they had fallen in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.