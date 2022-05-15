'If everyone is done trolling,' asks Ira Khan as she shares new pictures from birthday bash Published on: 25 minutes ago |

Updated on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan's birthday bash made headlines on May 9. Ira's pool birthday party opened opened the floodgates to trolling. She, however, is unfazed by the hate coming her way and has shared few more pictures from her birthday bash which was also attended by her parents, friends and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.