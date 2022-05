Here's what SRK has to say to daughter Suhana Khan ahead of The Archies debut Published on: 20 minutes ago |

Updated on: 20 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

As Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sets out to make her acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies movie, the superstar shared the golden rule of the profession with his girl - "make as many smile as you can".