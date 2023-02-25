Mumbai: Actor Sahid Kapoor is mainly known for his chocolate boy image in Bollywood with movies like Jab We Met, Ishq Vishq and Kismat Konnection. Over the years he has proven his versatility with films like Haider, Kabir Singh, Padmaavat and many more. In his early forties, he can quickly get into the skin of a twenty-year-old guy. His acting skills are so flexible that he can mould himself into any persona. He has starred in approximately 35 films and currently made his debut on OTT with 'Farzi'. He has hosted scores of award functions and was a part of music videos in his early days. The actor remains at the top of his game but as he turns a year older today, let's take a look at some of his entertaining performances.