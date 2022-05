For Dhaakad promotions, Kangana Ranaut continues her romance with monochrome outfits - see pics Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut continues to bring her bold and unapologetic personality to her wardrobe for Dhaakad promotions. The actor recently promoted her upcoming film donning monochrome outfits.