Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is a fashionista in her own right. Her fashion sense is electric and bold. If her pictures from bold photoshoots are anything to go by, Disha is very comfortable in her own skin. She pulls off haute couture and beachwear with equal ease. The actor keeps over 50 million followers on Instagram with stunning pictures from her voguish photoshoots. Disha also treats her followers with glimpses of her exotic holidays and a little bit of her personal space. Being a fitness enthusiast, her love for fitness gets frequently featured on her social media feed. The actor, who debuted on Instagram in August 2013, is among the most followed Bollywood celebrities on the platform. The actor is known for setting Instagram on fire with her sensuous pictures. And here are some of Disha Patani pictures that stormed social media.