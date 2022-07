Did you know Aparna Balamurali is also an architect? Know more about National Award-winning actor Published on: 4 hours ago |

Aparna Balamurali stole the show at the 68th National film awards, walking away with the best actress award for her stellar role in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara.