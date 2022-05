Deepika Padukone makes first appearance as Louis Vuitton house ambassador - see pics Published on: 1 hours ago |

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show at the Salk Institute in La Jolla in San Diego County on May 13. The Piku star made heads turn in an oversized outfit and glam boots for her first appearance as Louis Vuitton.