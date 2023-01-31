Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan entered the Hindi film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but he missed the boat and became a romantic hero instead. From making his first transition into a romantic action hero to action-packed movie Pathaan, he has always shown his passion for shooting on a train in captivating ways. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se and his latest release, his films have some very interesting scenes designed on moving trains. Scroll ahead for a look back at some iconic train sequences from Shah Rukh Khan films.