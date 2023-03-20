1 / 11

With summer fast approaching, applying makeup can be a daunting task. Summers call for nude makeup, following the mantra of less is more. Celebrities have also started experimenting with their looks and makeup techniques and brought the no-makeup look to the forefront. No makeup look is the best look for a summer outing on a hot summer day. The only thing to keep in mind before opting for a no-makeup look is to find the right shade of foundation and nude lipstick. The look with minimal makeup gives a fresh and dewy feel to the skin and goes well with summer dresses.