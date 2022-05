Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shows how to rock polka dots in style - see pics Published on: 37 minutes ago |

Updated on: 37 minutes ago

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been delivering back-to-back stunning looks from Cannes 2022 where she is serving as a jury member. In latest series of pictures, Deepika is seen rocking polka dot co-ord set.