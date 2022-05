Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari attends Forever Young screening in Sabyasachi - see pics Published on: 17 minutes ago |

Updated on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Aditi Rao Hydari attends the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers) during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes.