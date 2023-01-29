Actor Bhumi Pednekar keeps setting the temperatures soaring with the glamorous pictures she shares on social media. Talking about fashion, Bhumi has seemingly found her groove finally. Of late, the actor is seen leaving no stone unturned to explore fashion and make stunning style statements. After her physical transformation post Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi is now busy building her glamorous image. The actor, who is known for picking up challenging roles and subsequently nailing them onscreen, is also a fashionista in making if her latest sartorial choices are anything to go by. From bold gowns to midriff baring dresses, Bhumi pulls them all with ease.