Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been pronounced the man and the wife on January 23. The wedding ceremony, which took place on Monday at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, saw the pheras taking place close to the magic hour in the evening. The photos from Athiya and Rahul wedding are as dreamy as they could get. The couple dropped their first wedding pictures on Monday and they look like a regal couple. After tying the knot, Athiya and Rahul also stepped out and obliged the paparazzi with pictures. The couple was beaming with happiness as they made their first public appearance after marriage. Athiya and Rahul opted for stunning outfits designed for them by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. The duo looked perfect together in shades of ivory on their big day. Here are some of the pictures from the dreamy wedding of Athiya and Rahul. Check them out here.