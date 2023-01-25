At Varun Dhawan anniversary bash, Janhvi slays in black, Sara comes with bandage on nose Published on: 2 hours ago |

In 2021, actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and the lovebirds are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. To mark the special day, Varun and Natasha threw a party that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. A slew of celebrities was spotted at the wedding anniversary bash of Varun and Natasha in their voguish avatar. Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, who are among the close circle of Varun, were seen at the party. Also spotted at the bash were his Jugg Jeeyo costar Anil Kapoor, Coolie No 1 leading lady Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen alongside Varun in Nitish Tiwari directorial Bawal. Varun was also seen posing with his filmmaker father David Dhawan at the party. Varun and Natasha got married in the presence of close friends and family members at The Mansion House in Alibaug.