Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora make for a perfect couple in coordinated outfits - see pics Published on: 5 hours ago |

Updated on: 5 hours ago

Fashion icon Malaika Arora made heads turn in a Ralph and Russo tailleur at a recent award night. The runway veteran and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were seen arriving coordinated outfits at the event.