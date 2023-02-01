Away from fan frenzy and the flashlights, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli often indulge their spiritual sides in the quest for solace and peace. The couple has been sharing pictures from their Uttarakhand of late. From visiting ashrams in Rishikesh to exploring mountains and pristine streams, the couple is enjoying the serene beauty of Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from Uttarakhand. In the latest pictures shared by couple, the family of three is seen having quality time in the lap of nature.