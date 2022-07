Alia Bhatt's rosy outfit for Koffee With Karan 7 is worth over Rs 82K - see pics Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Alia Bhatt graced Koffee With Karan couch donning a pink dress with ruched detailing. Alia's look for KWK7 is being talked about and so is her wedding ring.