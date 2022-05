Akshay Kumar performs pooja with Manushi Chhillar; jumps in the river Ganga- see pics Published on: 50 minutes ago |

Updated on: 4 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are currently in Varanasi, promoting their upcoming movie 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Here are a few pics from the cast performing pooja on the banks of river Ganga.