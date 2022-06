Rakul Preet Singh's red hot saree look will make your heart skip a beat - see pics Published on: 18 minutes ago |

Updated on: 18 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is having a successful career in Hindi and South industry, is known for her sartorial choices. Pictures featured here are her best fashion moments from award shows, events, photoshoots and holiday diaries. Scroll ahead to catch Rakul as she makes some effortless style statements.