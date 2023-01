A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Biggest global stars, including names such as Ram Charan, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas and Selena Gomez, among many others, are hitting the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes.