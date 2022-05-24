Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fan frenzy has taken to another level. From sending gifts, and cakes to handwritten notes, the fans of Bigg Boss 15 couple keep pouring love on their favourite jodi. The height of TejRan frenzy has now reached the sky and literally so.

On Tuesday, Karan dropped a video on his YouTube channel dedicated to all TejRan fans and it also features Tejasswi. In the video, the couple thanked their admirers for their love and good wishes. They also gave a glimpse of the gifts that they received from fans. Among a heap of gifts, a special gesture by a TejRan fan has caught our attention.

In the video, Karan and Tejasswi are seen unboxing a gift sent by a fan that contained a certificate and other details related to the star register in their name. The certificate says, "ISDO530936 will here by known as TejRan. This star was registered in star location NGC325 within the Intergalactic Star Database situated in the constellation Cetus." The couple has not revealed the name of the fan who registered the star in their name.

Karan and Tejasswi signed off on a gratitude note to their ever-swelling fan base. Karan and Tejasswi found love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple had a complicated relationship during the reality show but are going strong after they came out of the show.

