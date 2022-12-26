Mumbai: The shocking death of actor Tunisha Sharma has been creating ripples in the television industry. Her mysterious death is raising many doubts and there was also speculation that she was pregnant.

However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging. The 20-year-old actor reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her former boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24.

They both were seen in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. Tunisha's mother has made a formal complaint and blamed the actor for Tunisha's mental stress.

Her mortal remains were taken for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai and as per the reports Tunisha's death was by suffocation. No injury marks were found on her body. As per the media reports, her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on December 26.

READ | Video of Sheezan Khan singing Tere Liye for Tunisha Sharma goes viral

Tunisha, incidentally, had gone public in the past about her battles with depression, mainly because she lost her father at a young age and then a cousin with whom she was very close. In those days, she found emotional support in Pandya Store star, Kanwar Dhillon, who was the first to rush to the hospital where Tunisha was taken immediately after she was found hanging.

Her mother, in those difficult and dark days, would always be by Tunisha's side and ensure she never was alone. Tunisha was then on the star cast of Internet Wala Love. Interestingly, Tunisha's workmates all remember her as a cheerful young woman who was good-natured and generous. Tunisha would have turned 21 on January 4.