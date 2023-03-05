Hyderabad: Television actor Vivian Dsena, who was last seen playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show Sirf Tum, has reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Nouran Ossama Aly. The actor is tight-lipped about the wedding but reports suggest that the two tied the knot in Egypt. Vivian, who is a very private person, had admitted to being in a relationship with Nouran last year.

According to a webloid report, Vivian and Nouran entered wedlock in an intimate ceremony in Egypt. The couple is said to be married for more than a year now but never announced their relationship status. The couple is living together in an apartment in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area after the wedding.

This is Vivian's second marriage while nothing much is known about Nouran's past except that she is a journalist. Vivian was earlier married to actor Vahbbiz Dorabjee whom he met on the sets of their show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The estranged couple had filed for divorce in 2017 and legally parted ways in 2021. Vivian met Nouran during an interview and the two gradually fell in love with each other.

Talking about his lady love, Vivian had earlier said that just like him Nouran is also an extremely private person. When he met Nouran's family, their only request was that she shouldn't be hassled by his celebrity status. She also requested Vivan to not take her to the parties and events as she would like to lead a normal life away from glitz and glamour.