Hyderabad: Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested in the suicide case of Tunisha Sharma by Waliv police. The actor reportedly committed suicide on Saturday, December 24 on the set of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. While questions are being raised on Sheezan after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, a throwback video of him with Tunisha is going viral on social media.

A post on Sheezan's account featuring himself and Tunisha is going viral on social media. In the short video clip shared by Khan on Instagram in August, the duo is seemingly seen having a good time between the shots. The 11-second-long video shows Sheezan passionately singing Tere Liye song from Vivek Oberoi's 2010 released film Prince.

Sharing the video, Sheezan wrote, "Some Make up Room sessions with @_tunisha.sharma_ ♥️" In the video, Tunisha, apparently enamored by Khan is looking at him and singing along as he strums the guitar and sings the song crooned by Atif Aslam. The four-month-old video is now going viral as netizens scan through the social media handles of Sheezan and Tunisha.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said today. He was this afternoon sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court.

As per the media reports, Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan, who is said to have been in a relationship with her and they had broken up 15 days ago. She has told the police that Tunisha was under stress because of him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step. Tunisha was just 20-year-old.

Although it is claimed that she died by suicide, an investigation is going on to find the real cause of her death.