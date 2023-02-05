Mumbai: Indian television actor and Bigg Boss season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday. The unfortunate incident happened when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi's car from behind.

Fortunately, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the car accident. The actor did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actor's driver.

Known for her popular role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi has been seen in shows such as Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai as well as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. The actor is said to have bagged a role in sony Sab's new show Pushpa Impossible.

READ | 'Thriving with positive energy,' Urvashii Dholakia opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis

Urvashi was recently seen in the web series Avaidh. The series comprises eight different short stories based on a common theme of illicit relationships. Urvashi is seen as Ketki, who sexually exploits her employee, Vicky. Under the influence of his colleague, Vicky takes an extreme step. (With agency inputs)