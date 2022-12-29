Hyderabad: Actor Tunisha Sharma's tragic death has left the film and television fraternity in shock. Reacting to Tunisha's death, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who remains in the headlines for her peculiar sartorial choices, has shared her views on the unfortunate incident.

Commenting on the death of Tunisha, who allegedly died by suicide on the sets in Palghar on Saturday, Uorfi wrote in her Instagram Story, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay."

She also urged young girls to nurture self-love as life is more precious than anything else. "Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder," wrote Uorfi.

She also said that ending life is not the solution as it only makes life more miserable for hose who are left behind. "Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more," wrote Uorfi concluding her post.

Tunisha was consigned to the flames on Tuesday. Her funeral in Mumbai was attended by a number of television celebrities and the mother and sister of her ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan, who stands accused of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother.

Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she committed suicide, reportedly heartbroken because of the breakup. According to media reports, Sheezan had promised to Tunisha that he would marry her, but he changed his mind later.