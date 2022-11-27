Hyderabad: Social media star Uorfi Javed reacted to Chetan Bhagat's comment on her choice of clothes at a recent literary festival. Bhagat apparently claimed that Javed is distracting the youth which she refuted and slammed the writer and shared his viral WhatsApp messages that surfaced on the internet during the #MeToo movement.

"Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. There are Indian soldiers who are at the border protecting the nation. And here our youth is getting into bed and gawking at Uorfi Javed’s photos," said Bhagat.

Uorfi Javed hits back at Chetan Bhagat, shares his viral WhatsApp messages

Following this, Uorfi shared a string of notes on her Instagram story, where she addressed his comment. Uorfi also posted a video, in which she slammed the writer for talking about her at a "literature festival." She wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women rather than accepting their own shortcomings."

Javed, who is known for her sharp retorts, further said: "Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat (sic)."

Talking about the video, she said, "I don’t understand one thing. What was the need to mention my name at a literature festival?" She also commented on screenshots of Bhagat's viral WhatsApp messages that were leaked during the #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, Uorfi is currently seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. She is seen making a connection with her co-contestant Kashish Thakur.