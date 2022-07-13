Hyderabad (Telangana): It is safe to say that actor Tejasswi Prakash is the internet's favorite celebrity. From her reels to public appearances, every move of Tejasswi creates a ripple on social media. Recently, the actor is all over social media platforms courtesy her princess Jasmine look.

On Tuesday night, the Naagin 6 star was spotted on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi will be seen performing in the finale episode of the dance reality show which is being hosted by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The grand finale of Dance Deewane Junior has been scheduled for July 17, 2022.

Soon after Tejasswi stepped out of her vanity van, paparazzi mobbed her for pictures and videos. It was raining heavily, but nonetheless, the photogs were stationed outside Tejasswi's van to catch a glimpse of her princess Jasmine look. Tejasswi looked gorgeous as she dolled up as the famous Disney princess Jasmine.

Soon after videos of Tejasswi landed on social media, the fans of TejRan went berserk with enthusiasm. Few even tagged Karan as Aladdin on Tejasswi's videos shared by paparazzi on social media.

READ | Karan Kundrra's comment on Tejasswi's latest pics leaves netizens amused- Deets inside

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan are awaiting the release of Baarish Aayi Hain. The song will be released on July 14 on VYRL Originals YouTube channel. Produced by VYRL Originals, the song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben. Baarish Aayi Hain will be their second music video together after Rula Deti Hai which was released earlier this year.