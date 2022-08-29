Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra are the internet's favorite couple. After taking social media by storm with their kiss on an elevator, TejRan are back with yet another adorable social media banter.

In a recent Instagram Story, Karan posted a boomerang of Tejasswi wherein she is seen relishing food made by his mother Suneeta Kundra. Reading the caption, it seems that Tejasswi had warned Karan to not share the moment on social media but she did not listen to her and posted it anyway.

In the cute video, Tejasswi is seen sitting cross-legged on the kitchen platform and enjoying food made by Karan's mom. Sharing the boomerang, Karan wrote, "My gawwdd here you go…galti ho gayee nai… maaf kar do dhamkao mat."

Karan Kundrra posted boomerang of Tejasswi Prakash

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is all set to make her big screen debut with the Marathi film Man Kasturi Re. The Bigg Boss 15 winner will be seen sharing screen space with Abhinay L Berde, who is also making his big screen debut with the film directed by Snaket Mane.

The film is a love story wherein Tejasswi plays a young girl named Shruti. Set in Mumbai, the film is billed as a new-age romantic drama. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 4.

On the small screen, Tejasswi is busy with the popular supernatural show Naagini 6. The makes are taking a generation leap and Tejasswi will be seen playing the daughter of her own character in the show.