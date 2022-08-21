Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in a brand new avatar in her television show Naagin 6. The actor will be seen playing the daughter of her present character Pratha in the popular supernatural show.

Ekta Kapoor-produced show Naagin 6 is all set for a generation leap. Featuring Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. The show has managed to rank in the top 10 on the TRP charts. Naagin 6 generation leap will feature Tejasswi playing Prarthana who is the daughter of Pratha.

The makers of the show shared a video of Tejasswi Prakash makeover for Naagin 6. In the video clip, Tejasswi is seen trying various looks before locking the final hairstyle, accessories and clothes for the role. Have a look at the video wherein Tejasswi is seen prepping for her new look.

Talking about the gaining popularity of Naagin, Tejasswi had earlier said that the supernatural genre is liked universally. "I think it is very different. I think it has got a good balance of proper daily soap but with whole supernatural powers. I think it is pleasing to the eyes. I think very beautiful girls have done it and I think it is just very interesting with all the twists and turns," said Tejasswi on Naagin 6 success.

Naagin first aired in 2015 and is about shape-shifting serpents. The maiden season starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is also gearing up for her big screen debut with Marathi film Man Kasturi Re. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Abhinay L Berde, who is also making his big screen debut with the film directed by Snaket Mane.