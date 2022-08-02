Hyderabad (Telangana): In her latest Vlog, Naagin star Tejasswi Prakash is seen driving a brand new Jeep which belongs to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. While she is seemingly enjoying the drive, Karan is seemingly more worried about the safety of his Jeep.

Karan Kundrra recently bought a fancy new Jeep is known. The actor also posted a couple of pictures of himself posing with his brand new prized possession, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Elated with Karan's new purchase, his girlfriend Tejasswi dedicated a Vlog to the swanky piece of automobile.

In the latest video uploaded on Tejasswi's YouTube channel, the couple is seen out on the Mumbai streets in rain. The Bigg Boss 15 winner is seemingly excited and happy driving the Jeep which is priced at around Rs. 60 lakhs. In the video, Karan continuously reminds his ladylove to focus on the road and drive carefully. Karan's reaction to Tejasswi driving his brand new Jeep is every boyfriend ever!

On Sunday night, the duo treated their fans with their cute PDA moment. Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa Walia's birthday bash last night where they had a gala time with each other. Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet.