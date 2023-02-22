Mumbai: Speculations of Big Boss 16's contestant Soundarya Sharma rumoured to be a contestant in TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will start soon. The diva is said to be performing stunts in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi show. Sources close to the actress said," Bigg Boss 16 has been a wonderful journey for Soundarya Sharma. Now she has been approached to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13."

However, there was no confirmation either from the actress's side or from the creators of the show. After Big Boss 16 the actress gained popularity on social media. As per the source, Sharma would not only be the sole competitor of Big Boss season 16 but her adversaries as well and "it should be intriguing enough to watch the actress contending again with them," the source added.

According to the source, the former contestant of season 16 of Big Boss whose role in the limelight would also be a part of this reality show conducted by Rohit Shetty. Netizens are happy to see her posting captioned as "Beginnings Surprise on the way…" writing "The deserving My glam face." Another user wrote " Much love from Stanarmy " with heart emoji.

Soundarya Sharma begin her Bollywood career with Ranchi Diaries in 2017 and had featured in four OTT platforms, Country Mafia and Big Boss 16. Earlier, the actress was seen in Raktanchal and Karm Yuddh. The diva rose to the limelight during Big Boss 16 as she was known as the taskmaster as she was phenomenal at every task she has undertaken in the show. The actress's fans are in awe of her gorgeous and beautiful appearances on social media which keeps them fixated on her. From trying out different outfits, the actress flaunts herself by sharing her photos and videos on Instagram.