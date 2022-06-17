New Delhi: The internet is slowly catching up on the Sidhu Moosewala phenomenon as the late Punjabi singer's song 295 has made it to Billboard Global 200 Chart. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, enjoyed a cult following in India with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride and Just Listen.

Now weeks after his gruesome killing in Punjab, the global diaspora has started exploring the singer's vast discography. On the Billboard Global 200 Chart, Moosewala's 295 made a sudden entry this week and is listed at the 154 spot as of Friday. The list is topped by American singer Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) and also features tracks by the likes of Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

295 and its official video, which Moosewala released in July 2021, is also creating waves on YouTube and its dedicated music streaming platform YouTube Music. On YouTube, the viewership numbers of 295 have risen close to 200 million and the track is listed on third spot on the its Top 100 Music Videos Global chart.

Moosewala's other track The Last Ride saw an upward trend on the chart as it is now listed on the sixth spot. The video has amassed over 73 million views on YouTube. On YouTube Music, 295 is on the fourth position on the global chart, while he is at the second place at the platform's Top Artist list.

Moosewala, who had joined the Congress months before the state assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His murder had shocked the Indian film and music community with scores of Indian artistes paying tribute to Moosewala on social media.

(With agency inputs)