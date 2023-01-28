Hyderabad: Television actor Shraddha Arya's pictures from her '10th wedding' are going viral. The actor took to social media to share a string of pictures from her wedding. In the pictures, Shraddha is seen donning a pink and red lehenga as she poses with her "husband." The actor left her fans confused with her latest post.

Shraddha Arya's latest pictures have stormed Instagram. The actor is seen oozing bridal glow in the pictures from her supposed wedding ceremony. While a section of social media is perplexed the actor seemingly wanted the pictures to be taken with a pinch of humour.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped a set of five pictures from her wedding ceremony which is not real but from her television show Kundali Bhagya. In the show, she will be seen getting married to costar Shakti Arora. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha shared a caption laced with humour.

Sharing the pictures, Arya wrote, "When it’s your 10th wedding in the same show and now you don’t care Why, When or With Whom it is… 🤣 #KyunkiYeMeraKundaliBhagyaHai #Preejun ❤️." Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends from the industry flooded her comment section with hilarious reactions.

Actor Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, "Tune phir shaadi kar li🙈😄😄😄♥️♥️," while Abhishek Kapur said, "Karo karo …..bahut bada dil hai tumhara 😂😂😂😂😂." Sanjay Gagnani also chimed in saying, "And Prithvi entering the 10th time to stop it 😂." Actor Anita Hassanandani dropped laughing emojis.

In real life, Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a Delhi-based naval officer, on November 16, 2021 in New Delhi. Shraddha has acted in several TV serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. But she rose to popularity with Kundali Bhagya.