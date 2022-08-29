Hyderabad (Telangana): Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya on Monday shared a video on Instagram. Shraddha, whose social media game is strong, keeps sharing entertaining videos and glamourous photos on social media. With her latest post, the actor almost had her fans believe she is pregnant.

Shraddha has a great sense of humour which is evident from her quirky social media posts. The actor, who has amassed over five million Instagram followers over the years, is loved by her fans for her fun-loving personality. Her latest video on Instagram also comes with her a slice of goofiness.

In the video, which appears to be from her vanity van, Shraddha is seen capturing herself looking at her bloated belly. Donning a floral outfit, the actor seemed to be preggers but towards the end of the video, the reality is revealed that she is not expecting her first child with husband Rahul Nagal.

Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, "I’m Not Fat I’m Bloated!!! #😂🤰." Soon after she shared the post, many of her followers dropped congratulatory messages assuming she is expecting her first baby. Her post has left many of her industry friends into split who have lauded her funny side.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is all set to star in director and producer Karan Johar's upcoming film. Reportedly, Shraddha and Arjun Bijlani will be playing an important role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's starrer romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.