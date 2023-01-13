New Delhi: Hero Gayab Mode On actor Abhishek Nigam is all set to replace Sheezan Khan in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. He will start shooting from next week for the role of Alibaba which was played by Sheezan. However, no official announcement has been made.

Abhishek has been roped in for the role of Ali Baba and he will be starting shooting for the show from next week, said sources close to the show. The makers and the casting team have not given any confirmation on how they are going to introduce Abhishek in the show. As far as Tunisha's replacement is concerned nothing is yet finalised: "We are thinking of removing her character Mariam from the show for the time being until we get a new face," the source added.

After the sudden demise of Tunisha Sharma and arrest of Sheezan Khan, the makers of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul are being questioned about the replacement of lead actors. There was also a buzz that the show might go off-air. However, now it is confirmed that the show is not going off-air and the makers are all set to continue it with a new face for Alibaba.

Meanwhile, Sheezan, who was arrested because of a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, is currently in judicial custody. The Vasai Court in Maharashtra on Friday rejected the bail plea of Sheezan. The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died."

"After the two parted ways, Tunisha got stressed and depressed," the Court noted adding that the CCTV footage confirmed that Tunisha was last seen in Sheezan's room. "If Sheezan is released on bail at this time, his release could affect the case proceedings, that's why Sheezan's bail petition stands cancelled," it added.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.