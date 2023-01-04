Mumbai: Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar, on Tuesday, reacted to the social media trolling for not investing in Vineeta Singh's competitor brand. Taking to Twitter, Namita wrote, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

The second season of the popular show Shark Tank India started on January 2 and it seems like just after the first episode was telecasted, the show fell into a fresh controversy. During the first episode, all the sharks got impressed by the pitch from a makeup brand, despite of that the pitch was rejected by the sharks mainly because it was a competitor brand to Vineeta Singh's, Sugar Cosmetics.

"Shark Tank India Season 2 made it clear that it is a friendship club of rich people sitting there to demotivate hard-working individual businesses who make 'profits'. Utterly ridiculous, never saw anything of this sort happening in the US Version ever," a user wrote on Twitter.

Another user wrote,"@amangupta0303 and @namitathapar gave a pathetic excuse for not investing in Recode Show name must be friendship tank of India, not Shark tank India Promoting monopoly in the name of friendship."

Shark Tank India 2 offers a platform to entrepreneurs with scalabale, sellable business ideas. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain. (With agency inputs)