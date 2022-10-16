Hyderabad: Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Vaishali Takkar is no more. According to reports, Takkar died by suicide at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Vaishali was found hanging in her home, after which, a case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station.

Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Vaishali was living in Indore since the last year.

In April last year, Vaishali also informed fans that she was engaged. The actress shared a video of her roka ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the name of her to-be husband, Dr. Abhinandan Singh. A month later, Vaishali announced that she is not getting married and the engagement is called off.

Sasural Simar Ka aside, Vaishali is best known for her role in Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2. She made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. Following which she appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. The actor was last seen in show Rakshabandhan.