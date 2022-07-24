Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Sangita Ghosh, best known for her role in TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, is now a mom to a seven-month-old baby girl. On Saturday, Sangita kick-started her Instagram journey by revealing the pictures of her daughter.

"Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the 'gram'...Lets begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh ( The Real One)," Sangita wrote. In the pictures, Sangita is seen posing with her daughter and husband Shailendra Singh Rajput. Sangita's child was born prematurely on December 25, 2021.

As soon as Sangita dropped the news, fans chimed into the comments section to congratulate her. "Many many congratulations ma'am," an Instagram user commented. "Welcome to Insta world ma'am... congratulations to both of you," another one wrote.

The actor told a webloid that her daughter had a premature birth in December last year but she chose not to disclose the news at that time. Talking about why she did not speak about having a baby for so long, Sangita said, "It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days."

The actor, who had a miscarriage in 2015, wanted to share her happiness with the world only when the time was right. "It’s not that we hid the news, but we decided not to talk about it till we felt the time was right. Sometimes, it feels so surreal that I ask my husband to pinch me. Devi is a very happy child and a copy of my husband. I recited the Gayatri Mantra when I held her for the first time, she opened her eyes and smiled. I can’t forget that moment."

The actor took a three-year-long break from work after she tied the knot in 2011. She returned in 2013 with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara following which she also appeared in show like Parvarrish - Season 2, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Divya Drishti. Sangita had returned to work and resumed the shoot for Swaran Ghar soon after welcoming the baby girl.